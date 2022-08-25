Burnley? Watford? Stay at Aston Villa? Cameron Archer’s likeliest outcome this summer discussed

Burnley are the latest side to be credited with loan interest in Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa’s talismanic talent has been at the centre of plenty of speculation this summer. It stems from Archer’s starring stint with Preston North End over the second half of last season, netting seven goals in 20 games and proving just why he’s so highly rated by those back at Villa Park.

A host of teams have been linked and although it seemed at first he might be staying put, The Athletic has said Archer could move on loan.

Amid the continued speculation, we discuss what the likeliest outcome of the Aston Villa starlet’s summer window could be…

Burnley loan?

Burnley’s search for a new striker has seen them linked with players from far and wide this summer. The latest mentioned as a target is Archer, with Sacha Tavolieri stating he has become their top target.

Kompany is assembling a young squad at Turf Moor, so Archer would certainly fit the profile. They’re in dire need of a striker too, meaning he would stand a good chance of nailing down a starting spot with Burnley.

After his success with Preston, Burnley could be a good next step for Archer to make. A move to the Clarets could be beneficial for all and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he ends up at Turf Moor this summer.

Watford loan?

Another club linked that could be a good fit for Archer is Watford.

Similarly to Burnley boss Kompany, Rob Edwards looks to be keen on working with young players and given his previous roles in England and Wolves’ youth set-ups, he could be entrusted with Archer. He loves to play attacking football too, something that could help get the best out of the sought-after youngster.

However, it must be said that there would be strong competition for a starting spot, especially so if Joao Pedro ends up staying.

Although Burnley and Watford have been mentioned in concrete links, QPR may be an intriguing option to keep an eye on. There have been no reports of interest but Mick Beale has stated he is trying to sign some of Aston Villa’s youngsters, so Archer could be an interesting option for the R’s.

Stay at Aston Villa?

The final option would be a stay at Villa Park.

Given that Archer has played only 17 minutes of football so far this season, it wouldn’t be the most beneficial for his development. He has the ability to make an impact off the bench and push the likes of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins for a starting spot but it could take some luck.

It remains to be seen just how Archer’s situation pans out. But, it’s safe to say there are some solid options available as we head into the closing stages of the window.