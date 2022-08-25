Burnley make €4m move for 20-year-old centre-back, club’s asking price revealed

Burnley have made an offer of €4m for Sint-Truiden starlet Ameen Al-Dakhil, though it is claimed the Belgian side are demanding €5m for the talented centre-back.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hasn’t hesitated to bring some of Belgium’s top talents to Turf Moor with him this summer.

The likes of Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Manuel Benson and Vitinho have all signed from Belgian clubs. A host of other talents from the Pro League have been linked with the Clarets too, and yet another of the league’s starlets has emerged on the club’s radar.

As per trusted reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Sint-Truiden centre-back Al-Dakhil is now a target for Burnley.

Tavolieri states that the Clarets have made an offer of €4m for the Baghdad-born talent, though Sint-Truiden have set their asking price for the 20-year-old at €5m.

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BurnleyFC aims again in #JPL and try it with Ameen #AlDakhil (20 years) ! #Kompany flashed on the CB of #STVV, considered as high potentiel level. Been told #Burnley last offer turns around 4M€. Not enough yet for the U21 🇧🇪International. #STVV asks 5M€.

⏳ Wait and see. pic.twitter.com/RuYT5HqZwt — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 25, 2022

It remains to be seen if the Championship side return for Al-Dakhil, who is seen as a star for the future.

A position to bolster?

Charlie Taylor has been playing as a centre-back in the early stages of the season. That’s not because of a lack of options for Kompany though, with summer signings Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley watching on from the subs bench for much of the season so far.

Further depth at centre-back wouldn’t go amiss though, and Al-Dakhil would certainly be an option for the long-term.

He’s already played at a senior level for both Standard Liege and Sint-Truiden and his talents have earned him international recognition, making his Belgium U21s debut earlier this summer.

It would be another exciting addition for Burnley but it seems there’s work to do before a deal can be struck.