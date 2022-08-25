Blackburn Rovers make eye-catching seven-figure bid for Coventry City standout

Blackburn Rovers are in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

Youngster Ash Phillips has partnered Daniel Ayala at the heart of defence in the early stages of the season amid injuries to the likes of Scott Wharton. Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton, naturally a centre midfielder, even started at the heart of defence against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

Now though, amid Rovers’ continued search for a new central defender, a bid has gone in for Coventry City man Hyam.

Football Insider states the Sky Blues have received a £2.5m bid from Blackburn Rovers for the long-serving defender. It is added bids have already been knocked back for the 26-year-old this summer but it remains to be seen if their Championship rivals are successful with their offer for his services.

A statement swoop…

Swooping in for a Championship rivals’ standout centre-back would be a real statement move from Blackburn Rovers.

Hyam has been a huge hit with Coventry City since his arrival in 2017. He has played 192 times for the Sky Blues after joining from Reading for nothing and will surely go down as one of the club’s best centre-backs in recent history.

Given that he’s already proven himself in the Championship, a swoop for Hyam would be a low-risk move for Blackburn Rovers. He knows exactly what to expect from the division and a move to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers could take him to the next level.

It awaits to be seen how the Sky Blues respond to Rovers’ bid as the Lancashire outfit ramp up their pursuit of new centre-backs.