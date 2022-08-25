Blackburn Rovers complete swoop for Liverpool starlet

Blackburn Rovers have signed young midfielder Patrik Farkas from Liverpool, reporter Bocsak Bence has stated on Twitter.

Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool seem to have struck up quite the relationship over the past few seasons.

The fruitful link between the two clubs began when Harvey Elliott arrived on loan from the Premier League giants. He proved to be a huge hit at Ewood Park and has since gone on to become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team. Leighton Clarkson then arrived on loan last season and although his spell wasn’t so successful, Rovers have been entrusted with Tyler Morton for the new campaign.

Centre-back Sepp van den Berg continues to be linked with the club too, though it remains to be seen if that materialises into a deal.

Now, another talent has made the move from Merseyside to Lancashire in the form of young midfielder Farkas.

As reported by Hungarian reporter Bence, Farkas has joined Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy. It is said he initially signed to be part of their U16s but has become a regular trainer with the U18s.

Bence also revealed Farkas chose to sign for Blackburn because of their promise to play him in his favoured role as a central midfielder after being played out of position on the wing in Liverpool’s academy.

Farkas scored 3 goals against Man Utd for #LFC’s academy last season, and plays as a CM but was often used out of position as a winger. He chose Blackburn over other interested parties because of their promise to play him as a CM. The club have high hopes for him. — Bocsák Bence (@BenBocsak) August 24, 2022

The path to the first-team…

Blackburn Rovers is a great place for young players to forge their way in the game and into first-team football and they’ll be pleased to have been Farkas’ pick ahead of other sides.

Plenty of talents have made their way into the senior side in years gone by. Lewis Travis has become club captain for the new season and a host of youngsters like Ash Phillips, Jake Garrett and Sam Barnes making their way into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s thinking this summer.

It will be hoped Farkas can follow in their footsteps and make his way into the senior picture in the future after his arrival from Liverpool.