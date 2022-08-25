‘As it stands’ – Trusted reporter discusses West Brom’s links with Sheffield United striker McBurnie

YorkshireLive’s Nathan Hemmingham has played down West Brom’s reported interest in Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie.

Last weekend, Alan Nixon revealed that West Brom were showing a surprise interest in Sheffield United striker McBurnie.

The Baggies are in the market for a new striker after seeing Daryl DIke sustain another injury, but YorkshireLive reporter and Sheffield United insider Hemmingham has poured cold water on the rumour.

Asked about McBurnie’s West Brom links in a recent Q&A, Hemmingham wrote:

“As it stands United have not had any contact from West Brom. Steve Bruce recently said they were looking at loans and frees, so I can’t see it happening anyway. Paul doesn’t want to lose any player, certainly in attack and certainly not for a loan. So I can’t see this.”

Sheffield United sign McBurnie from Swansea City in 2019, for a reported fee of £20million.

Since, the Scottish international has proved a divisive figure among Blades supporters, with McBurnie having netted just seven league goals since – McBurnie failed to find the back of the net in 28 Championship appearances last season.

McBurnie going nowhere…

McBurnie’s links to West Brom looked far-fetched from the start. Nixon though is a trusted source and so we can assume that there might have been, or might still be, a degree of interest, but Sheffield United look highly unlikely to move McBurnie on.

And Hemmingham’s comments reflect that.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom doesn’t have a tonne of attacking options, and he has one or two injuries to contend with as well making it unlikely that any attacker will leave Bramall Lane between now and the September 1st transfer deadline.

McBurnie really needs to kick-on this season and start to score some goals – Sheffield United paid a lot of money for him and whilst his work-rate and presence on the pitch is felt, a striker needs to score goals.

Sheffield United are in Championship action against Luton Town tomorrow night.