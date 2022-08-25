All the latest Watford transfer gossip you need to know as we near deadline day

Watford are appearing in all kinds of transfer headlines right now, with Rob Edwards’ side looking set for a busy final few days of the summer transfer window.

The big story of course is Joao Pedro’s proposed move to Newcastle United.

The latest on that front is that Newcastle have tabled a £30million bid, which Watford seem to be mulling over, with reports saying that Pedro has sustained a minor calf injury.

Other teams are said to be watching over Pedro’s situation at Vicarage Road too, including Everton, Leeds United and Wolves.

Elsewhere, reports linking Ismaila Sarr with a summer exit seem to have died down after his move to Aston Villa collapsed, but of course, a move can’t be ruled out until the transfer deadline passes.

And in terms of potential signings, Watford have been linked with a number of exciting names, with one being Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo.

A report from Bristol World this morning has linked the Hornets with a potential move for the £12million-rated Semenyo, who could yet be the ideal replacement for Emmanuel Dennis.

Elsewhere, Watford are said to remain keen on Villa youngster Cameron Archer, who was meant to arrive on loan as part of the proposed Sarr deal – Burnley though are said to have joined the race for Archer.

Another attacking name mentioned alongside Watford is Blackpool’s Josh Bowler.

He might be a cheaper option than someone like Semenyo, with a report from Express saying that the former Everton youngster is an option, whilst Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe has also been closely linked with Watford this week.

Lastly, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has suggested that defender Jack Stephens could head out on loan before next week, after he was linked with a move to Watford, whilst recent reports have reignited Watford’s interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Watford return to Championship action against QPR this weekend.