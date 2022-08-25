All the latest Swansea City transfer gossip you need to know as we near deadline day

Swansea City made a few decent signings ahead of this season, but the Swans have started poorly.

Russell Martin sees his Swansea City side slumped in 20th place of the table after the opening five games of the season.

The Swans look to be in a bit of turmoil right now with the fans growing weary of what this season might hold for their club.

But a busy final few days of the transfer window could ease those worries, and one area where the Swans could see some activity is in the middle of the park.

Two central midfielders have been linked recently in Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam and Wolves’ Luke Cundle – the latter looks like a real possibility.

Journalist Dave Azzopardi recently revealed that Swansea City are leading the race to sign Cundle, 20, on loan before the September 1st deadline, but Swansea Independent say that Preston North End have held talks with Wolves about the young midfielder.

As for Iroegbunam, Swansea are said to have enquired about the Aston Villa man, who could be sent out on loan before next week.

Meanwhile, Swansea Independent say that two names could leave the Welsh club during the remaining days of this summer’s transfer window – Jay Fulton and Olivier Ntcham.

Fulton has been out-of-favour since Martin’s arrival last summer, whilst Ntcham has been tipped to move on – Martin though said earlier this month that there’s been no approaches for Ntcham as of yet.

Elsewhere, Swansea City have been linked with a move for Stoke City left-back Morgan Fox.

Reports say that Swansea, Sunderland and Reading are all keen on the 28-year-old who is yet to feature in the Championship this season.

Lastly, a recent report from Planet Swans revealed that Watford are continuing to monitor Joel Piroe’s situation at Swansea, with the Hornets looking like they could sell striker Joao Pedro for £30million to Newcastle United.

The Swans return to action v Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.