5 out-of-favour PL centre-backs Burnley should consider as new transfer priority emerges

Burnley are keen on signing a new centre-back before the transfer window shuts next week reports LancsLive.

Despite having signed 12 new players already this summer, it looks like Burnley are plotting moves for a few more before the September 1st deadline.

It’s being said that the Clarets want to add a goal-scorer to their ranks, but LancsLive says that Vincent Kompany also wants to bring in a new centre-back.

With a lot of young names in this Burnley side, and a lot of names without experience of playing in England, we’ve listed five out-of-favour Premier League centre-backs who could be ideal to slot into the Burnley defence this summer…

Jack Stephens

Southampton defender Jack Stephens looks as though he could be leaving on loan this month. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has recently hinted at the possibility of sending Stephens out, with Watford having already been linked with a move for the

Angelo Ogbonna

The West Ham centre-back has 203 career appearances for West Ham, more than 50 for Juventus before that and 13 caps for Italy to his name.

There’s fewer centre-backs in the Premier League more experienced than the 34-year-old, but he can’t get a look-in at West Ham this season, with Ogbonna yet to feature in the top flight this season.

Jannik Vestergaard

Danish centre-back Vestergaard joined Leicester City from Southampton last summer. He managed just 10 Premier League appearances in his first season with the Foxes, but hasn’t even been named in a matchday squad yet this season – his only appearance came in the Carabao Cup last night.

Vestergaard is another hugely experienced player and he’s proven in the Premier League, having been a favourite at Southampton previously.

Nat Phillips

Burnley have recently been linked with Phillips’ Liverpool teammate Sepp van den Berg. A recent report from GOAL though says that Liverpool will keep one of the two at the club this summer, with injuries rife at Anfield.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan with Bournemouth where he racked up 17 Championship appearances, becoming a fan favourite as he helped the Cherries to promotion.

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles has fallen out-of-favour since Newcastle United’s takeover last season. He captained the club for a number of years, racking up over 200 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions.

The former Nottingham Forest man is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, but his quality and experience is there for all to see. Sitting on the bench this season surely won’t be on Lascelles’ agenda, but whether he’d consider a Championship loan move remains to be seen.