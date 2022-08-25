3 out-of-work managers Stoke City should consider after Michael O’Neill’s sacking

Stoke City have made the decision to part ways with Michael O’Neill just five games into the new Championship season.

Stoke City’s start to the season has failed to alleviate the pressure on O’Neill’s shoulders and it has now been confirmed that he has been relieved of his duties with the Potters after over two-and-a-half years in charge.

Dean Holden has taken charge on an interim basis, but the club need to get a full-time replacement in as soon as possible.

With that in mind, here are three out-of-work managers that Stoke City must consider to replace O’Neill.

Sean Dyche

A move for Dyche would be about as good as it gets for the Potters. He’s proven he’s a Premier League quality manager and although he would be entitled to hold out for a job back in the top-tier, Stoke City should look into tempting Dyche back into the game.

The 51-year-old took Burnley from the Championship to the Premier League and, against the odds, kept them in the division for six seasons.

If Stoke City want to get back to the Premier League, Dyche could be the best of the current options available.

Tony Mowbray

Although a move for Mowbray may not inspire many, there are reasons this one could work.

The former West Brom and Celtic boss worked wonders with attackers during his previous spell at Blackburn Rovers, making prolific goalscorers out of both Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz. Stoke City’s current attacking options could do with a boost, and Mowbray could provide that.

Mowbray would be a safe option for the Potters and, of the current bosses out of work, could be a realistic prospect for the club.

Sebastian Hoeneß

If the club want to go a bit more left-field, German boss Hoeneß could be an intriguing option to explore for Stoke City.

At 40, he’s a young and promising coach and he already has experience in working at a high level. He guided Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim to 11th and 9th place finishes before his departure earlier this summer and proved his ability to work with youngsters during a strong spell with Bayern Munich II.

He has spoken before about the value he places on building strong, personal relationships with players and strives to play “attractive, brave, and attacking football”.