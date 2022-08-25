3 out-of-favour PL strikers West Brom should consider before September 1st

West Brom have had an underwhelming start to the new season, only managing one win in their first five outings leading to manager Steve Bruce calling for reinforcements.

Three stalemates and a loss to Blackburn Rovers has heaped pressure onto Bruce’s shoulders, who wants to bring added quality to his strikeforce to give his side an increased chance of gaining points.

American International Daryl Dike looks to be spending another spell on the sideline, and the West Brom boss has stated that he is expecting to strengthen in forward areas.

We have assessed which out-of-favour Premier League strikers could make a move to the Hawthorns before the transfer window ends…

Florin Andone

The loss of Dike means that a striker with a strong work ethic should be preferable in their search for a replacement, and Andone would fill that requirement.

A loan spell proved unsuccessful for the Romanian international, who has failed to match the promise which came with his original move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Athletic claimed that Andone was likely to move on permanently from the Seagulls in the coming weeks, and WBA could benefit from his presence if they were to become interested in the 29-year-old.

Lyle Taylor

A proven goalscorer in the second tier, the 32-year-old spent half of the last campaign on loan with the Baggies Midlands rivals Birmingham City where he scored five times in 14 appearances.

With his current club Nottingham Forest making a whole host of additions as they attempt to adapt to the Premier League, the Montserrat international has been pushed out of the picture and is likely to depart according to reports.

If West Brom were to approach Forest for Taylor’s services, a permanent deal may be in the offing with the talented forward’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

Cameron Archer

Archer impressed on loan at Preston North End last time out, and it would be a statement of intent if Albion were to move for the Aston Villa prospect.

The 20-year-old attacker is one of the highest-rated players in the Villian’s academy and has appeared in Steve Gerrard’s first-team squad on numerous occasions to asses his progress, but he reportedly could be available on loan.