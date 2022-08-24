Wolves and Leeds United among clubs keeping tabs on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Championship talent

Pedro looks set to join Newcastle United before the September 1st deadline next week.

A £30million bid is on the table and Keith Downie says an agreement is ‘quite close’, but the Magpies could yet face some late competition for the striker.

90min say that a number of Premier League teams have made contact with Watford regarding a move for Pedro, including Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Interestingly, 90min’s report reiterated the fact that Watford initially wanted £35million for Pedro, but that Newcastle have only put £30million on the table, so there’s potential scope for another team to come in with an offer that meets Watford’s valuation of the youngster.

Both 90min and Downie say that the Magpies are confident of sealing a deal for Pedro, and that Pedro himself is keen to join Eddie Howe’s side.

But we’re still waiting on a full agreement to move into place and so for the likes of Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Wolves, there’s still potential to come into the race to sign Pedro.