West Brom and Birmingham City facing battle with Spanish club for Manchester United man

West Brom and Birmingham City are facing competition from FC Andorra for Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, L’Equipe has said.

West Brom and Birmingham City are among the Championship sides to have been linked with a loan swoop for Mejbri this summer.

In fact, it was actually said that the Blues were the side set to win the race for the Tunisian starlet’s signature. However, a move is yet to transpire and now, a report from L’Equipe has stated that the Baggies and the Blues are now facing significant competition for his signature.

It is claimed that Spanish second-tier side FC Andorra, owned by Barcelona and Spain legend Gerard Pique, are making an ambitious move for Mejbri.

The report states that FC Andorra have made a loan offer including an option to buy. Said purchase option stands at a hefty €25m which would be ‘automatic’ if they earn promotion to La Liga.

However, despite the ambitious offer, it is added Manchester United’s preference would be a Championship loan.

Time to push on for a deal?

With rival interest emerging, West Brom and Birmingham City could do with pushing on for a deal if they still want to bring Mejbri in.

The Blues have seen plenty of Manchester United youngsters come through the doors in years gone by and given previous reports stating that they were set to win the race, it seems they’re in a good position to wrap up a deal.

However, not long remains in the summer transfer window, so to avoid a nervy final few days, John Eustace and co should try to get the deal wrapped up sooner rather than later with FC Andorra now keen.