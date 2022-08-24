Watford intend to open contract talks with in-demand attacker, report reveals

Watford intend to open contract discussions with Ismaila Sarr, reports The Athletic.

Sarr recently saw a move to Aston Villa break down.

It’s said that the Watford man couldn’t agree personal terms with Villa, who then pulled the plug on a proposed £25million transfer.

Sarr has also been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace this summer, but The Athletic say that the Hornets will look to open up contract discussions with the Senegalese who has two more years left on his current contract.

Manager Rob Edwards may be more inclined to keep hold of Sarr this summer after seeing Emmanuel Dennis leave for Nottingham Forest earlier this month, and with Joao Pedro looking like he’s going to Newcastle United.

Will Sarr sign a new deal?

It’s difficult to predict, but it certainly doesn’t seem unlikely that Sarr would sign a new deal.

The player has so far been loyal to Watford since joining from Rennes back in 2019. He seems to be linked with a move away from the club every transfer window and if he was that desperate to leave, he would’ve agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa.

But with Dennis having left and Pedro looking to be on his way out too, Watford may need to put their money where their mouth is if they’re to keep hold of Sarr, and avoid losing what was arguably the Championship’s most potent-looking front-three in the opening rounds.

Sarr is certainly a key player for Watford and he showed last time in the Championship that he can provide at this level, so he’s definitely a player that could drive Edwards’ side towards a potential promotion this season.

The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in three Championship outings so far this season, and he’ll be looking to add to those numbers when Watford welcome QPR on Saturday afternoon.