Vincent Kompany reveals Burnley’s new position in pursuit of 21-year-old hotshot

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has seemingly conceded defeat in the chase for Georges Mikautadze, admitting he is ‘probably’ out of their price range.

Burnley were mentioned as a contender in the chase for French-born Georgian hotshot Mikautadze at the end of last week.

Alan Nixon first reported the Clarets’ interest in the FC Metz star before Sacha Tavolieri stated a bid of €2.5m had been rejected by the Ligue 2 side for their talismanic striker. Now, Kompany has revealed the club’s position in the chase for Mikautadze.

Speaking with the Burnley Express after their midweek Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town, Kompany admitted that the 21-year-old is ‘probably’ one of the players who is out of their price range.

“It is a difficult one, there are some players that are out of our range financially,” he said when asked about Mikautadze.

“For us it is a player who is probably out of our range.”

Kompany’s words seemingly spell an end to Burnley’s pursuit of the striker.

It comes as another blow in the club’s ongoing search for a new option at the top of the pitch. Mikautadze would have been an exciting addition too – he’s managed two goals and three assists in four Ligue 2 outings so far this season.

Decision time…

It remains to be seen if Burnley go in for another striker after seeing another pursuit fail to materialise this summer.

Plenty of strikers have been linked with the Clarets but, as it stands, Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes remain the only natural options at the top of the pitch. It is said Kompany believes Scott Twine could play as a striker, but even though, another striker is needed.

At this stage of the window, clubs are more likely to play hardball with their players given that there’s less time to find replacements.

However, Burnley need to add another striker to their ranks, so it awaits to be seen if they can find one to recruit after being priced out of their Mikautadze pursuit.