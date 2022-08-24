Training photographs of reported West Brom target Lewis Grabban emerge as striker’s club search continues

Reported West Brom target Lewis Grabban has been photographed training in Dubai as his search for a new club rumbles on.

Grabban left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, and he’s been a free agent since.

Recent reports though have claimed that Grabban has been in talks with West Brom over a potential free transfer to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies are in the market for a new striker after seeing Daryl Dike sustain another injury blow, and the 34-year-old Grabban could yet be an ideal cover player.

Now, Grabban has been photographed training in Dubai with performance specialist Chris Bowman.

The released Nottingham Forest man has been working with Bowman for ‘a few weeks’, Bowman writes in an Instagram post, with Grabban seemingly regaining his match fitness as he awaits his next move.

Positive news for West Brom?

If West Brom’s reported interest in Grabban has substance, then seeing pictures of Grabban seemingly match sharp will come as good news to Steve Bruce and West Brom.

Having been a free agent for a number of weeks now, there may have been question marks over Grabban’s fitness and whether he could hit the ground running should he end up in a West Brom shirt.

But the fact that Grabban has taken himself away for a few weeks to work on his fitness is a sign of great dedication from the former Forest favourite.

There’s no doubting his credentials at Championship level. West Brom though might not be the only team taking a look at Grabban, with strikers having been sought after in the Football League this summer.

The Baggies return to action away at Huddersfield Town this weekend.