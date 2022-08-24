‘There is a proposal’ – Romano provides further insight on Sunderland’s pursuit of PSG youngster Michut

Fabrizio Romano has provided more insight on Sunderland’s pursuit of PSG midfielder Edouard Michut.

Romano revealed yesterday that Sunderland are in talks to sign PSG and France U19 midfielder Michut, in a surprise potential signing for Alex Neil’s side.

The news has taken many by surprise, but of course, it’s exciting a lot for Wearsiders ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Romano initially revealed that Sunderland are in talks to sign Michut from PSG, with the midfielder having interest from elsewhere too.

And now, Romano has provided further insight on Michut to Sunderland on his Here We Go podcast (via thisisfutbol.com).

He said:

“There is a proposal from Sunderland. They want to sign the player on a permanent deal and to bring him to the Championship from Paris Saint-Germain. So for Michut, [there] is a possibility to leave Paris Saint-Germain.”

Sunderland have mostly avoided loan signings so far this summer, having signed the likes of Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard on permanent deals, with Ellis Simms being the Black Cats’ only loan capture.

There seems to be an effort from the club to actually build a long-lasting squad, rather than put together a squad for this season, so it’s no surprise to hear that Sunderland want a permanent deal for Michut.

And Romano has now revealed that there’s a ‘proposal’ from Sunderland, perhaps meaning that the Black Cats have put forward a potential offer to both PSG and Michut.

Signing of the summer…

Sunderland have made some decent signings so far this summer, but if they pull off a deal for Michut then it might be their most exciting one yet.

It would really show the intent of the club if they can beat the likes of Celtic to the signing of Michut, and also if they can tempt the player to leave the club to come and play in the Championship.

The Black Cats are putting together a squad bursting with up-and-coming talent and Michut would fit into that mould perfectly.

It still seems like an ambitious move, but there’s definitely reason to believe that Michut could be on his way to Wearside.