Swansea City leading Preston, Hull City and more in race to sign Wolves starlet

Swansea City are the favourites to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan, says journalist Dave Azzopardi.

Cundle, 20, is a graduate of the Wolves youth academy. The English central midfielder made his Premier League debut for the club last season, and last week he was tipped to go out on loan by Azzopardi.

And today, Azzopardi has taken to Twitter once again to reveal that all of Preston North End, Hull City and Huddersfield Town are keen on Cundle, but that Swansea City are the team currently leading this transfer chase:

Swansea City now pushing the most to sign Luke Cundle on loan. Preston, Hull and Huddersfield remain interested but Swansea favourites at present. #WWFC https://t.co/G6ew0UiKe4 — Dave (@daveazzopardi) August 24, 2022

Swansea City have made four signings so far this summer in Joe Allen, Harry Darling, Nathan Wood and Matthew Sorinola.

Russell Martin’s side have bolstered pretty well, albeit not enough perhaps, which might be why they’ve started the 2022/23 season so sluggishly.

They currently sit in 20th place of the League One table having taken five points from their opening five games of the campaign.

Expect the Welsh club to be busy in the final week of the transfer window, with Cundle looking like a likely signing for the Swans as things stand.

Not a done deal…

Although Swansea are making the biggest push to sign Cundle as it stands, the likes of Preston, Hull City and Huddersfield Town can’t be ruled out just yet.

All three could have a busy end to the summer transfer window – Huddersfield especially after they’ve also made a slow start to the season.

But Swansea City have previous dealings with Wolves, having brought in names like Morgan Gibbs-White, so the Midlands club may well trust Swansea City with some more of their younger players.

And given Martin’s contemporary style of play, his Swans side might be a preferred destination for a lot of Premier League managers as they look to send their youngsters out on loan before next Thursday’s deadline.