Sunderland and Norwich City among sides keen on Charlton Athletic star

Sunderland, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town are all reportedly keen on Charlton Athletic’s Sean Clare, though the Addicks want to secure his future by tying him down to a new deal.

Charlton Athletic recruited Clare in the summer of 2021. snapping him up from fellow League One side Oxford United.

The 25-year-old has cemented himself as a vital player in South London since. Operating in a range of roles, the versatile star has played 50 times for the Addicks, chipping in with two goals and four assists along the way. However, his contract runs out at the end of this season and now, it’s been claimed Championship clubs are keen.

Football League World states second-tier trio Sunderland, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town are all interested in Clare.

Charlton Athletic are hoping they can fend off the prying eyes and secure his future with a new contract offer.

One to hold onto…

Clare has really thrived since linking up with Charlton Athletic, so it isn’t much of a surprise to see interest in him emerge given his contract situation.

He’s shown he can impress as a central midfielder, centre-back and right-back, taking up the starting role on the right-hand side of defence under Ben Garner’s management. His energetic displays on the right have made him a mainstay in the early stages of the season, so it’s fully understandable that the League One side want to secure his future.

However, with Sunderland, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town said to be eyeing Clare, it remains to be seen if the Addicks can tie him down to a new contract and fend off interest in his services.