Report shares latest on Middlesbrough links to Preston striker Riis

Middlesbrough are still keen to sign Preston striker Emil Riis, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 23/08/2022 at 5.38pm)

Middlesbrough have bolstered their attacking ranks heavily this summer already, with the additions of Marcus Forss from Brentford and Matthew Hoppe from Real Mallorca on permanent deals, whilst Rodrigo Muniz has signed on loan from Premier League side Fulham.

But having replaced last season’s three loanee strikers Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun, manager Chris Wilder is looking for more competition for places at the top end of the pitch.

They had been credited with an interest in Preston’s Riis earlier this month, but with the recent arrival of Muniz, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Boro’s striker pursuit end there. However, the recent update from Sky Sports states that the Teessiders remain interested in the Lilywhites man, with £10million their asking price.

This is a huge positive for Boro, as it shows they mean business. The club could have accepted what is already at their disposal but Wilder and Middlesbrough want more options to give themselves the best chance of achieving their goal of breaking into the top six come the end of the campaign.

To bring in three forwards in one transfer window shows Wilder isn’t fully happy with the strikers at his disposal as things stand. If Riis is to join the club there is likely to be a reshuffle of Boro’s forward options.

Riis would be in competition with the aforementioned new trio of Forss, Hoppe and Muniz, whilst there is also Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn to contend with. Both Watmore and Coburn would likely then be allowed to depart, with the former exiting permanently and the latter leaving on loan.

The Boro boss has spoken about Forss and Hoppe being players for the future, but the stark reality is the North-East side sit 23rd in the table and without a win in five games, and they need players to win them games here and now. If they manage to get a deal for Riis over the line, he could well be the man to do just that and fire them up the division.