Premier League boss makes admission over defender’s transfer fate amid Watford discussions

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted some players could leave before the end of the window after being quizzed on Watford target Jack Stephens’ transfer fate.

Watford have been credited with interest in a swoop for Southampton man Stephens in recent weeks.

The Athletic stated talks were taking place over a potential move to Vicarage Road for the 28-year-old amid his drop down the pecking order at St. Mary’s. Interests were piqued when he was omitted from the Saints’ Carabao Cup clash with Cambridge United and now, Hasenhuttl has opened up on the situation.

When quizzed by the Southern Daily Echo on the futures of three players including Stephens, he replied:

“I think we tried to give the young players a chance to play, we will see what happens.

“It could be that we have some moves coming in and going out, we will see what happens.”

With Hasenhuttl conceding departures are possible in the final days of the window, it will be interesting to see if Watford’s reported talks over a deal for Stephens develop into anything more concrete before the deadline on September 1st.

Is Stephens still needed?

Although a player of Stephens’ pedigree would make for a solid addition, it could be argued the Hornets don’t actually need to bring him in.

Kortney Hause has arrived on loan from Aston Villa to further bolster Rob Edwards’ options at the back. That means Hause is now alongside, Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele, William Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart and even youngster Mattie Pollock as options at the heart of defence.

Unless there’s a departure, a move for Stephens could leave Edwards’ defensive options somewhat cluttered. Strength in depth is one thing, but the club arguably have enough centre-back options as it is.

If they are still keen though, Hasenhuttl hasn’t seemingly left the door open to a possible departure before the window slams shut.