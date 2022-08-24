PL man previously linked with QPR, Sheffield United and more could be loaned out – on one condition

Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam could be given the green light to leave on loan before September 1st, with the midfielder having been linked with several Championship clubs.

Last month, BirminghamLive revealed that a number of Championship clubs were keen on signing Iroegbunam, 19, on loan this summer.

But the midfielder remained at Villa Park where he’s since made just one appearance, which came last night in the Carabao Cup.

Now though, another report from BirminghamLive has revealed that Iroegbunam wants regular game time, and that Villa will sanction his loan exit – but only if Steven Gerrard can bring in new midfield additions.

The Championship clubs said to be keen on Iroegbunam last month were Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, QPR, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Swansea City.

Of the linked teams, perhaps QPR might be the most keen on signing a central midfielder before September 1st, with Taylor Richards having picked up an injury since joining on loan.

Sheffield United could be another as manager Paul Heckingbottom maintains a lengthy injury list, and with talisman Sander Berge still in transfer headlines too.

A waiting game…

This summer in particular, Championship clubs seem to have been waiting on Premier League clubs to finish their transfer business, before they can carry on with their own.

That’s the case here – Championship clubs potentially waiting on Aston Villa to sign a new midfielder before they can then go in for Iroegbunam.

And the player almost gets stuck in the middle. He wants game-time and he needs game-time at his age, but his development is almost being dictated by transfer business not related to him.

He’s shown glimpses of quality for Villa and he’d be a really great addition for a lot of second tier sides, and expect a host of teams to be monitoring his situation at Villa Park.