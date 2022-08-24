Peterborough United accept new bid for 25-year-old ace

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed a new bid for transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom has been accepted.

Peterborough United confirmed at the end of last season that out of favour midfielder Broom would be available for transfer this summer.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been without interest either. Mansfield Town were keen but Broom turned down the chance to talk with the League Two club, while Stevenage also made an enquiry about a potential swoop for the Welshman, though that was to no avail.

Now, in a new update provided by key figure MacAnthony, it has emerged a new bid has been accepted for Broom.

Speaking on Twitter, MacAnthony confirmed that an offer was accepted on Monday. No details of the move or the bidding club were revealed, so it remains to be seen just who wants Broom and if a move can be completed after a dragged-out summer saga.

Accepted another bid for him yesterday. So let's see 👍🏻

Best for all…

It’s clear to see that Broom doesn’t figure in Grant McCann’s plans moving forward, so a summer move away would suit all relevant parties.

It would be interesting to see how his situation pans out if an exit doesn’t pan out. The Newport-born ace has proven that he can be of use in League One, impressing with Plymouth Argyle on loan last season. However, his time with Posh just hasn’t gone as hoped, managing only one goal in 17 appearances.

He’d be an impressive coup for a League Two side given that he’s already proven himself as a standout in that division, so it remains to be seen just where he ends up after Posh accepted a new bid.