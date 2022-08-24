Norwich City man makes admission over future amid links with Championship rivals

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill has admitted he doesn’t know what his immediate future holds amid speculation over his future.

Norwich City added Hugill to their ranks in the summer of 2020, snapping him up from West Ham on a permanent basis.

Since then though, game time has been pretty limited at Carrow Road for Hugill. He spent time on loan with West Brom and Cardiff City last season and amid limited action in the early stages of the new campaign, sparking further speculation over his future.

Recent loan club Cardiff City have been linked while Dean Smith has failed to rule out the possibility of departures for out of favour players.

Now, following his goalscoring performance in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth, Hugill has been quizzed on his transfer fate,

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, the former Preston North End hotshot has admitted he doesn’t know what the remaining days of the summer window will bring, stating his focus has been on keeping his head down and taking the chances when they come. He said:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Ultimately I’m here, and I’m keeping my head down and working hard to be ready for the chances that are given to me. Hopefully, I’ve done that.”

A decision to make?

Hugill has proven he can be a danger at Championship level before, but it remains to be seen if he’s needed at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki has been the go-to man for goals for some time now and too much reliance has been put on his goalscoring ability. However, Josh Sargent looks to have found his shooting boots and Adam Idah is now back among the side, so game time could still be limited for Hugill.

If the chance arises to strike a deal, it could be best for Hugill to find a new club before the window slams shut. It remains to be seen how his situation pans out though, with the player himself unsure of what his fate will be.