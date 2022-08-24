MK Dons and Lincoln City set sights on Charlton Athletic winger

Charlton Athletic winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is wanted by League One pair MK Dons and Lincoln City, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Charlton Athletic man Jaiyesimi has seen pretty limited action in the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

The tricky winger started and provided an assist in the Addicks’ season-opening draw with Accrington Stanley. However, he only featured against Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday as a substitute, missing out on the squads against Plymouth Argyle and Cambridge United completely.

He has played twice in the Carabao Cup though, netting the decisive winner against Walsall on Tuesday.

Now, as per The Sun reporter Nixon, Jaiyesimi is fielding interest from elsewhere.

Nixon states on his Patreon that Charlton Athletic’s League One rivals MK Dons and Lincoln City are both keen on the tricky winger. The 24-year-old currently has two years remaining on his contract at The Valley having penned a three-and-a-half-year deal upon his arrival back in winter 2021.

A good time to move on?

After missing out on the matchday squad for the last two league games, Jaiyesimi may be better off moving elsewhere if he wants regular game time. His game-winning goal against Walsall may won’t have done him any harm but it does seem Ben Garner prefers other options.

The Addicks would be able to land a fee for him given the time left on his contract. A move to either MK Dons or Lincoln City would ensure Jaiyesimi keeps playing League One football too.

If a move can materialise, it could be beneficial for all parties. It would hand Charlton Athletic some more funds to use in the final stages of the window while giving Jaiyesimi a better shot at regular minutes elsewhere, so it will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything serious.