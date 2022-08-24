Key Peterborough United figure addresses link with MK Dons transfer target

Peterborough United have grown a reputation for recruiting and developing top young stars from the lower leagues.

Current key players Ronnie Edwards and Jack Taylor both arrived from Barnet while Joe Ward signed from Woking. It’s a method that has worked time and time again for the Posh, also earning them some healthy transfer profits too.

However, it seems one non-league star the League One side aren’t after is Macclesfield forward Berry.

Football League World reported on Tuesday that the 21-year-old is wanted by Peterborough United, with MK Dons also linked. But now, MacAnthony has seemingly dismissed the chance of a move for the non-league hotshot, branding the links as ‘nonsense’ on Twitter.

It remains to be seen what the fate of MK Dons’ rumoured interest in Berry is, but it seems as though Posh won’t be pursuing a deal.

The hunt for new attacking threat…

After losing Sammie Szmodics, Peterborough United have returned to the transfer market after initially feeling their business was done.

However, a Szmodics replacement is needed after his move to Blackburn Rovers. A versatile attacking midfielder with a serious scoring threat isn’t easy to come by, but Posh’s recruitment over years gone by should have fans confident that they can find a suitable replacement for their former talisman.

Grant McCann’s side have already proven why they’re deemed as one of the best attacking sides in League One. Talismen Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott already have five and three goals respectively.

Supplementing them with a goalscoring midfielder could be the difference between promotion and heartbreak come the end of the season.