Keith Downie reveals the latest on Joao Pedro to Newcastle United and clarifies Everton interest

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie says that Newcastle United are ‘confident’ of securing a deal for Watford striker Joao Pedro.

Newcastle United have been courting Pedro for the past week or so, and finally it seems like a deal might be close to fruition.

The Magpies have returned with an improved £30million offer after seeing a second bid of £25million rejected.

But reports yesterday said that Everton were ready to match Newcastle’s £30million offer, to which Downie says he has ‘conflicting information’ on.

But Eddie Howe’s side are now confident of getting a deal over the line for Pedro and the player himself is keen on making the move to St James’ Park.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Downie shared the latest on the move, saying:

“They’ve made that bid and Newcastle are hopeful that it will be accepted. As we stand right now, at lunchtime on Tuesday, they are considering that bid.

“Now, there are reports elsewhere that Everton have joined the race to sign him as well. We have conflicting information on that, so we don’t have it strong enough to be able to stand up whether that is the case or not.

“But all I can say is the information I have is Newcastle are confident of getting a deal done. There is an understanding that the player wants to come to Newcastle and they’re quite close to an agreement.”

What next?

With a bid on the table, Watford will surely be considering that bid, but it still falls short of their initial £35million valuation.

It might be the best bid they receive this summer and with Pedro having been reported by numerous sources to be keen on making the move, the Hornets might have to accept the bid or face a potential saga with Pedro if he remains.

Still, it’s a healthy offer for a player who, although he’s showing a lot of potential, is still very inexperienced and unproven in the Premier League.

Losing both him and Emmanuel Dennis will be a blow to manager Rob Edwards, but the sale of both players could give him a nice amount of spending money for the final week of the transfer window, or for the January transfer window.

The Hornets take on QPR at Vicarage Road this weekend.