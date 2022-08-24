Jamal Lowe latest: Bournemouth’s transfer stance could quickly change in blow to Watford, Sunderland and more

Recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth are open to letting striker Jamal Lowe leave on loan this month, with Watford, Sunderland and Burnley having all been linked.

It’s said that Bournemouth are open to letting Lowe, 28, leave the club on loan before the September 1st transfer deadline, with the Jamaican international having fallen out of favour.

Watford were reported to be leading the race for his signature, with both Burnley and Sunderland mentioned too.

But the Cherries’ apparent transfer stance on Lowe could quickly change given some other, emerging transfer reports coming from the south coast.

The latest…

Football Insider revealed yesterday that Siriki Dembele was set to be omitted from the Carabao Cup side that faced Norwich City last night – and he was.

It comes as Dembele nears a move to Besiktas and with Scott Parker having yet to bolster his attacking ranks this summer, he surely won’t be too keen on losing both Dembele and Lowe.

If that logic is to be applied then the likes of Watford, Sunderland and Burnley might have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they’re to bring in a new attacker over the next few days.

Watford certainly look likely to bolster with Joao Pedro nearing a move to Newcastle United, and Burnley could possibly do with an attacking addition too given their sluggish start to the season.

Sunderland meanwhile look to be more keen on other transfer targets as things stand, so their apparent interest in Lowe could be taken with a pinch of salt.

Indeed, all this reported interest in Lowe can be argued, and Bournemouth’s stance on allowing him to leave can also be argued with Dembele now looking set to leave, and Parker looking unlikely to risk leaving himself light up top ahead of a tough Premier League campaign.