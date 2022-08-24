Huddersfield Town’s stance emerges amid claims of interest in Sunderland, Norwich City target

Huddersfield Town are not interested in signing Charlton Athletic man Sean Clare, a report from Yorkshire Live has clarified.

Huddersfield Town were among the sides linked with versatile star Clare in a report from Football League World on Wednesday morning.

Fellow Championship sides Norwich City and Sunderland were also mentioned as interested parties, but a report from Yorkshire Live has now stated that the Terriers are not looking to bring Clare to the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

Their report states that right-back is not an area Danny Schofield and co are looking to bolster this summer.

Regardless of where Huddersfield Town want to strengthen, it is stated Clare is not a player on the club’s radar as they look to further bolster their ranks before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.

In need of further additions…

Huddersfield Town’s turbulent summer means they haven’t come into the new campaign on a steady footing. That is showing in their league position, with Schofield’s side sat 22nd with three defeats from four games.

Schofield will be hoping some more signings before the end of the transfer window can help him make a more significant mark on proceedings, but it hasn’t proven easy. The Terriers aren’t blessed with a healthy budget, meaning the club have leaned heavily on free transfers and loans, despite receiving solid fees for Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.

A player of Clare’s versatilty might have been a useful addition for Huddersfield Town, but their priority is to add a striker and a centre-back.

It remains to be seen if Schofield gets the new players he wants as he bids to guide the Terriers out of and away from the relegation zone.