Fabrizio Romano: Sunderland open talks with PSG man wanted by Celtic, would be Neil’s dream signing

Fabrizio Romano says that Sunderland have opened talks with PSG’s Edouard Michut.

Michut, 19, is a product of the PSG youth academy. The French midfielder made his Ligue 1 debut for the club during the 2020/21 campaign, and last time round he featured five times in the French top flight.

But Michut could be on his way to England with Romano revealing last night that Sunderland have opened talks with the player.

Romano says that Michut would be Sunderland’s ‘dream signing’ in midfield as we near the September 1st transfer deadline.

Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Édouard Michut. He’s their dream signing for the midfield. 🇫🇷 #PSG Talks will continue as there are many clubs interested in Michut since June. pic.twitter.com/DLkS2KR6Ai — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

Celtic have been heavily linked with a move for Michut throughout the summer too, with Pete O’Rourke recently saying that the Scottish giant are still ‘keeping tabs’ on Michut.

Sunderland look likely to make one or two more signings before the transfer window slams shut next week, with Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke a target.

Ambitious Black Cats…

To be a youth player at the club, and to then run out onto the pitch alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe speaks volumes of Michut, and Sunderland’s emerging links to the French U19 midfielder speaks volumes about the Black Cats’ ambition in the transfer market.

They’ve already pulled off some impressive captures this summer and it doesn’t look set to stop there.

A deal for Michut looks far from done, and Celtic’s ongoing interest will be an obstacle to overcome too. But Black Cats fans can take great excitement from Romano’s latest update on a deal for Michut, who would be a hugely exciting signing for Sunderland.

Little is know about the player, but a quick glance online shows that he’s a player who possess great technical ability, and a bit of flair too, so he’d bring an element of excitement to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland return to action at home to Norwich City this weekend.