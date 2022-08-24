Edwards praises Watford man who showed ‘a little bit of swagger’ despite MK Dons defeat

Watford manager Rob Edwards has hailed youngster Adrian Blake after making his professional debut for the Hornets last night.

Watford hosted League One side MK Dons in the Carabao Cup last night. But the Dons would progress to the next round after claiming a fairly comfortable 2-0 win at Vicarage Road, scoring either side of half-time.

After 73 minutes of the game, Edwards introduced Blake for his professional debut – the left-sided winger has been with Watford since 2013 and was first named in a matchday squad last season in the Premier League.

And speaking to the club after handing him his debut, Edwards said of Blake:

“I was pleased with Blakey. I thought he showed some really good personality, some confidence, a little bit of swagger, so I’m pleased for him, he’s a talented young player.

“Tonight was an opportunity to see different players and make some changes, and giving Blakey that opportunity gives us a chance to see him in this kind of environment which is a good thing.”

Last night also saw young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye make his debut under Edwards, with Matthew Pollock and Joseph Hungbo both starting the game as well.

The next generation of Hornets…

Bringing through homegrown players is perhaps something that Watford haven’t done enough of in recent years.

But with Edwards’ appointment earlier in the summer came a change in direction from the club’s hierarchy, a drive towards a more sustainable and self-sufficient future.

Although last night’s performance wasn’t the best, it was a chance for these young Hornets to showcase their abilities, and give Edwards something to think about as the season progresses.

Blake in particular looked sharp when he came on. With Edwards looking like he could end the transfer window with half the attacking firepower that he started the summer with, someone like Blake could come into squad rotation more this season, and so it could be a breakthrough campaign for the youngster.

Time will tell, and it’ll be interesting to see if Edwards includes him in the squad to face QPR on Saturday.