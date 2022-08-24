Darren Moore makes intriguing Sheffield Wednesday transfer revelation regarding key position

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed the club could look to sign another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping department has seen a bit of a revamp this summer.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell returned to parent club Burnley and Joe Wildsmith left at the end of last season, leaving returning loanee Cameron Dawson as the only senior option on the books at Hillsborough. The addition of David Stockdale has bolstered their ranks again, but they remain the only first-team shot-stoppers on the books.

Youngster Pierce Charles has been touted for a big future, with Jack Hall also a promising option.

However, Wednesday boss Moore has now admitted that the Owls could return to the market for another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes on September 1st. As quoted by The Star, here’s what he had to say when quizzed on the matter:

“If anything happens to one or two of them we’re still short. That’s maybe a market where we’re looking in terms of a place to strengthen.”

Making the right move…

If another goalkeeper does arrive before the window closes, Wednesday will have to be wary of how it could impact their existing options.

For starters, depending on the quality of the ‘keeper that arrives, one of Dawson or Stockdale could be pushed down the pecking order. That’s something that surely wouldn’t appeal to either given Dawson’s starring stint with Exeter City last season and that Stockdale has only just arrived.

As for youngsters Charles and Hall, although they’re not in Moore’s starting plans yet, the club will have to be wary not to stunt their development.

Regardless of whether one of the youngsters comes into the first-team or if a new player arrives though, Sheffield Wednesday could do with another option in goal to provide cover for Dawson and Stockdale.