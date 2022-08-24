Crystal Palace starlet opts against Championship loan in favour of European adventure

Crystal Palace youngster Luke Plange has decided to join Belgian side RWD Molenbeek on loan despite having ‘options’ in the Championship, the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has said.

Championship fans will already be aware of Plange after his breakthrough with Derby County last season.

The former Arsenal talent made his way into the Rams’ first-team plans before being snapped up by Crystal Palace in January. He returned to Pride Park for the rest of the season though, notching up a total of four goals and two assists in 27 games for the club.

A temporary return to the second-tier has been speculated about this summer, with Coventry City and Luton Town mentioned as interested parties earlier this summer.

Now though, it has emerged that Plange is poised to head for Belgium.

As per trusted reporter McGrath, the 19-year-old attacker has decided to link up with RWD Molenbeek for the season despite having ‘options’ to stay in England in the Championship.

Crystal Palace forward Luke Plange set to join Belgian club RWD Molenbeek on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old had options in the Championship but has opted for move abroad for part of his development #CPFC #RWDM — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 24, 2022

Molenbeek play their football in the Challenger Pro League, Belgium’s second-tier.

A new challenge…

Plange proved that he was up to the task in the Championship last season and at only 19, it’s clear to see that he’s got a bright future in the game. He could have made some strong strides in his development with another campaign in the second-tier.

However, he opts for a new challenge in Belgium despite options in England.

It remains to be seen just who were the options available to Plange but it arguably would have been a safer move to stay in the country and pick up more senior minutes in a division he’s already familiar with.