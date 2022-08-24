Comment: QPR should set sights on Dutch prodigy amid Beale’s Aston Villa transfer comments

QPR boss Mick Beale has been open with his intention to utilise his connections in the game to his benefit in the transfer window.

QPR’s manager has a good reputation as a coach and given his previous roles in top academies, Beale has already been entrusted with some highly-rated talents. Taylor Richards and Ethan Laird have both arrived from the Premier League, while Jake Clarke-Salter worked under his tutelage at Chelsea.

Recently, Beale admitted he’s been ‘trying to nab’ some of Aston Villa’s young talents too, keeping in contact with Steven Gerrard and his coaches.

Amid the QPR boss’ recent words, one man the West Londoners should have their eyes on is Lamare Bogarde.

A perfect fit?

As it stands, the R’s are pretty short on centre-back options.

Clarke-Salter is sidelined, leaving Conor Masterson, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne as the only natural senior options at the heart of defence. Beale has been open about the possibility of moving to a back three in the future too, so another centre-back will be a must if he wants to do so.

Bogarde could be a great option for the R’s, regardless of whether they play a back three or a back four. The 18-year-old Dutch starlet is among the many highly-touted talents at Villa Park and has played extensively at youth level.

The Rotterdam-born ace is comfortable on the ball, allowing him to play further forward in defensive midfield if needs be.

He’s also tested himself at first-team level in training and pre-season too, so a loan under a familiar coach in Beale could be the perfect next step for his development. At 18, he’s still a very raw talent, but he’s one that could really thrive for QPR. Bogarde will know exactly what Beale demands of his players and could free him to move to a back three if he wishes.

It remains to be seen if any Aston Villa starlets make their way to QPR this summer, but Bogarde is certainly an option worth looking at.