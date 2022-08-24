Comment: Norwich City should look at reunion with Newcastle United man amid shortage in key area

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is currently dealing with a serious shortage of options at left-back.

Norwich City currently have Sam McCallum, Dimi Giannoulis and Jacob Sorensen all sidelined. It meant Kenny McLean has filled in at left-back against Millwall and Huddersfield Town, while Tony Springett started against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Smith is more than aware of the shortage too, stating the Canaries will try to bring in another option before the window ends.

Amid the limited options and limited time left in the window, Norwich City will have to be smart in their search. With that in mind, one man who could be worth looking at is Newcastle United’s Jamal Lewis.

A romantic reunion?

Arguably, Norwich need Lewis as much as Lewis needs Norwich.

The Northern Irish defender is down the pecking order at Newcastle United and it seems unlikely that he’ll play a part in Eddie Howe’s plans moving forward. He has struggled with the Magpies at times but he’s already proven to be a success in both the Premier League and the Championship with Norwich City.

A return to familiar surroundings, be it on loan or permanently, could be just what he needs.

The injuries at Carrow Road mean he’d be a regular starter and he’d certainly be a popular addition given his previous success with the club.

Lewis and Max Aarons played a vital role in Norwich City’s success before and they could do again – providing the Canaries heed the advice and move for Lewis and fend off continued interest in Aarons.

There’s no doubt a left-back is needed and with Lewis down the pecking order, the Canaries should at the very least look at striking a reunion deal with the Luton-born star.