Charlton Athletic handed relieving injury boost regarding 24-year-old

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has said winger Corey Blackett-Taylor will only be out for a short spell after his withdrawal from the Cambridge United clash.

Charlton Athletic man Blackett-Taylor came on for loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi just after the hour mark at the weekend.

However, just 17 minutes later, the winger was forced to come off himself, making way for Aaron Henry after picking up a knee issue. Now though, any fears over an extended absence for the 24-year-old have been allayed in Garner’s latest update.

Speaking with the South London Press after the Addicks’ Carabao Cup win over Walsall, Garner stated that Blackett-Taylor just needs to wait for the swelling to go down after a scan returned results of no damage.

He said:

“It is really good news on Corey.

“His scan just showing bruising and no structural damage. He won’t be out long.

“It’s literally just a case of letting the swelling go down. We’re talking days, weeks….it’s not a long one at all.”

Back to fight for a starting spot…

It makes for good reading for Blackett-Taylor, who will be keen to claim his place back in the starting XI. After starting the first three games of the League One season, the former Aston Villa youngster remained an unused substitute against Plymouth Argyle before his brief outing off the bench against Cambridge United.

He has one goal so far, netting the decisive goal in the Addicks’ 1-0 win over Derby County in their first game of the month.

There’s solid competition for a starting spot though. Diallang Jaiyesimi, Charlie Kirk and the earlier mentioned Rak-Sakyi are all options out on the wing for Garner to pick from.

The sooner Blackett-Taylor can get back to full fitness, the sooner he will be hoping to return to the fray after dropping to the bench for the last two League One games.