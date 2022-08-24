Burnley in ongoing talks for Belgium youth star who wants England move

Burnley are in advanced talks to sign RSC Charleroi winger Anass Zaroury, trusted reporter Sacha Tavolieri has said on Twitter.

Burnley’s summer window has seen them linked with a wide array of European talents.

Vincent Kompany has already utilised his links to the Belgian game to strengthen his ranks, taking the Clarets’ recruitment drive in a completely different direction. And it seems the Championship side aren’t stopping there, with another exciting talent on their radar in the form of Zaroury.

As per Tavolieri, Burnley are in ongoing, advanced negotiations to sign the Belgium U21 international from RSC Charleroi.

It is added that Zaroury is keen to play in England too, which will only work in the Clarets’ favour as they look to seal a deal for the forward.

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Anass Zaroury, Belgian U21 international 🇧🇪 of Sporting #Charleroi close to join #BurnleyFC ! Talks ongoing & advanced between #RCSC and #Burnley. #Zaroury wants to play in England ! More information to follow. 🔜 #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/fhHyZ0rl0u — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 24, 2022

A fee is not mentioned, nor are any details of the deal itself, but it is said that a move is ‘close’ as the club strive to close out another promising signing for the long-term.

An intriguing link…

Given Kompany’s reputation in the Belgian game, it isn’t much of a surprise to see another player from the country emerge on his radar.

However, what’s interesting is the positions Zaroury can play. Although the majority of his career has been spent as a left winger, the youngster has been deployed through the middle as either a striker or second striker before, also dropping slightly deeper into attacking midfield.

Burnley are in need of another striker, so it would be interesting to see where Kompany plans on playing Zaroury if the move transpires.

As it stands, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez are the only natural strikers, although Dara Costelloe and Scott Twine could fill in at the top of the pitch if needs be.