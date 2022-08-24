Blackpool’s stance on potential reunion with 27-year-old free agent revealed

Blackpool will not be offering midfielder Grant Ward a deal with the club despite his outing for the club’s development side against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Blackpool made the decision to part ways with Ward upon the end of his contract last season.

It brought an end to his two-and-a-half-year stay at Bloomfield Road, during which he made 56 appearances but was plagued by injury. The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster had spent almost the entire 2021/22 season out through an achilles injury and, as it stands, he remains with a club.

Interests were piqued when the 27-year-old was spotted featuring for Blackpool’s development side against Bolton Wanderers.

He helped the young Tangerines secure a 2-1 win. However, as per the Blackpool Gazette, there is no plan to offer him a contract despite his recent outing. Their report states he has been back with the club to build up his fitness while he searches for a new club but a new Blackpool deal is not set to be offered.

A shrewd signing for someone…

Although injuries have been an issue for Ward, the London-born midfielder could prove to be a smart signing for a club in need of a new midfield option.

He has spent much of his career operating as a right-midfielder before moving into the middle, providing some valuable versatility. His energetic displays could make him a popular figure at a new club too, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

There’s no desperate need to strike a deal before the window ends given that he’s a free agent. That said though, it would surely be the preference that he can land a new club sooner rather than later with a Blackpool deal not on the cards.