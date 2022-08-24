Blackpool boss reveals transfer plan for 19-year-old

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has told the Blackpool Gazette that they are keen to loan out midfielder Rob Apter.

Blackpool have been short in numbers in midfield this season, due to injuries to Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson, whilst Sonny Carey picked up a red card in the Seasiders’ last outing and is set to serve a three-match suspension.

This leaves just Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall and Matty Virtue in contention, and manager Appleton was quizzed on whether Apter would be fast-tracked into the first-team fold as a short-term solution.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, the Blackpool boss said the 19-year-old would be involved in the squad to primarily make up the numbers rather than competing for a place as things stand, and revealed that they are interested in loaning the player out to another club this summer.

“He certainly comes into the bracket of making sure we have numbers to fulfil our bench, but at the same time you want to give people the opportunity to spread their wings a little bit,” said Appleton.

He went on to say: “Rob will be fine but he needs games and he probably won’t get them with us at this moment in time, so it’s important we find the right home for him, whether it’s from a short-term point of view from now until January or for the rest of the season to ensure when he does come back he’s ready to go.”

The right decision for all parties…

Despite their lack of options in midfield at present and Apter’s strong pre-season, Appleton believes he isn’t necessarily ready to make the step up into the Championship just yet, and so a loan move elsewhere looks to be the right decision for the player.

A temporary exit also means the youngster will be hopefully getting regular playing time under his belt, and this experience will put Apter in good stead upon his return to Bloomfield Road. He can use this to his advantage and he would be in a better position to break into the first-team picture should a loan switch come to fruition.

With playing time and experience, Blackpool also see the benefit of loaning the player out. There are several players ahead of him in the pecking order, but he could come back to the club an improved player and so then this gives Appleton a decision to make on whether he has a part to play.