All the latest Middlesbrough transfer gossip you need to know as we near the September 1st deadline

Middlesbrough have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, with Chris Wilder’s side looking at a couple more potential deals before the September 1st deadline too.

Middlesbrough have signed nine players so far this summer.

And a 10th looks to be just around the corner with recent reports revealing that Boro have agreed a £2.25million deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke.

The 25-year-old joined Brighton in 2019 but looks set to leave without ever making his debut for the club, having instead spent the last three seasons on loan in the Championship.

Elsewhere, it seems like Middlesbrough are still keen on signing a new striker this summer, despite having brought in Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and now Rodrigo Muniz.

Preston North End’s Emil Riis is a target, and a recent report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (23.08.22) says that the Dane is still a target for Wilder’s side.

Another potential striker target, but perhaps a less likely target now after having bids rejected, is Groningen’s Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The young striker recently said (via The Northern Echo) that he thinks Groningen should’ve accepted Middlesbrough’s recent €11million bid.

Lastly in terms of potential departures, there doesn’t look to be much going on.

One name who could seal a temporary exit before September 1st though is Josh Coburn.

Wilder said earlier this month that he hopes the youngster can find a temporary home, despite his injury, and with strikers now in abundance at the Riverside, a loan exit might be Coburn’s best bet.

As things stand, Middlesbrough sit in 23rd place of the Championship table. Things have started slowly for Boro but expect Wilder’s new-look side to get the ball rolling soon, with a home game v Swansea City on the agenda this weekend.