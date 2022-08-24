All the latest Birmingham City transfer gossip you need to know as we near the September 1st deadline

Birmingham City have made a steady start to life under John Eustace, with Blues having taken five points from their opening five games.

Birmingham City currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table. But there’s definite signs of improvement from last season, and time for Eustace to make a couple more signings to bolster his new side.

Five new faces have arrived at St Andrew’s so far this summer – of those, only John Ruddy has signed on a permanent deal.

But Eustace looks like he could make another loan signing this month with Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri conitnuing to be linked.

It’s recently been reported that Manchester United would prefer to send Mejbri to a Championship side this summer, with Blues facing competition from neighbours West Brom.

Another name linked with Birmingham City is Brandon Ormond-Ottewill.

Blues were reported to be keen on the free agent defender last week, but nothing has since been mentioned about the 26-year-old former Arsenal man.

Elsewhere, Blues fans online have been urging their club to bring back Lyle Taylor this summer, after it was revealed that he could be leaving Nottingham Forest.

Taylor spent the second half of last season on loan with Birmingham City where he scored five goals in 14 league outings.

Lastly in terms of departures, only George Hall has been linked with a move away from Birmingham City ahead of deadline day.

Leeds United recently saw a bid of £3million for Hall rejected, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Yorkshire club will return for Hall before September 1st.

Birmingham City look to be in need of a couple more signings before next Thursday in order to ensure they’re not involved in yet another relegation scrap, but everything on the Blues transfer front seems to be quite quiet at the moment.