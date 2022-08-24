4 out-of-favour PL strikers QPR should consider before September 1st

QPR have had a decent summer transfer window so far, but it seems like Michael Beale still wants, or needs another striker.

Reports throughout this summer have reiterated Beale’s desire to bring in a new striker before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

The R’s have bolstered both their defensive and midfield ranks this summer, but Lyndon Dykes remains the only striker with first-team experience.

Here, we look at five out-of-favour Premier League strikers that Beale and QPR should consider before the transfer window slams shut next week…

Lyle Taylor

It’s recently been revealed that Taylor is free to leave Nottingham Forest before next Thursday.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Birmingham City where he scored five times in 14 league outings, and he’s been prolific in the past for Charlton Athletic.

He’s a well-rounded striker and the Championship looks to be his level, so expect there to be rumours of Championship interest in Taylor coming to light over the next week or so.

Jamal Lowe

Reports say that Bournemouth are open to letting Lowe leave on loan this month, with the striker having fallen out-of-favour since the Cherries’ promotion to the Premier League.

Lowe is an experienced Football League player having reached double figures for goals with both Portsmouth and Swansea City, with his best-scoring Championship season coming in 2020/21, where he netted 14 times for the Swans.

He’s an athletic and clinical striker, making him a great potential option for a lot of teams this month.

Cameron Archer

R’s boss Beale has recently stated that he’s been in contact with his old connections at Aston Villa, over the possibility of taking some names on loan.

Coinciding with this are reports that Villa are now set to send Archer out on loan this summer, after the youngster looked set to stay at Villa Park.

He was in fine form for Preston North End during the second half of last season, and would definitely bring a clinical edge to QPR.

Luke Plange

Ex-Arsenal youngster Plange was snapped up by Crystal Palace in January this year. He was impressing for Derby County in the Championship and was then sent back to the club on loan, but he ended the season with just four goals.

Playing in a more positive and attacking-minded side under Beale could be ideal for Plange to start developing, but whether he has the immediate quality to better QPR remains to be seen.