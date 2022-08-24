3 free agent goalkeepers Sheffield Wednesday should consider after Darren Moore’s transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday currently have only two senior goalkeepers on the books in the form of David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson.

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping department has undergone a bit of a revamp this summer.

Stockdale arrived from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers while Dawson returned after a starring loan stint with Exeter City. They’ve come into Darren Moore’s side after Bailey Peacock-Farrell returned to Burnley and Joe Wildsmith left at the end of his contract.

Now, Moore has admitted that the Owls could look to add another ‘keeper to their ranks to provide some further cover.

With that in mind, here are three free agent goalkeepers Sheffield Wednesday should take a look at…

Zander Clark

Of the three, Clark is probably the only one that would arguably take either Stockdale or Dawson’s place in the starting XI.

30-year-old Clark remains without a club after his St. Johnstone deal expired earlier this summer. He managed 73 clean sheets in 211 games across his seven years with the club and has been linked with Stoke City this summer.

The Glaswegian would be a really impressive signing but with Stockdale and Dawson already strong contenders for a starting spot, adding a ‘keeper of Clark’s quality could upset the apple cart somewhat.

Joel Coleman

Former Huddersfield Town man Coleman could be an ideal candidate for a support role in Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping department.

He left Rochdale at the end of the season and with a solid amount of Football League experience behind him, he could be good cover and competition for the existing options. While at Spotland, the 26-year-old kept seven clean sheets in 21 outings in his only season with the League Two side.

Luca Plogmann

Admittedly, a move for Plogmann would be a left-field one. However, he would certainly be an intriguing option for the Owls to consider.

The former German youth international is without a club after his deal with hometown club Werder Bremen came to an end. He made one senior appearance for the club but found most of his game time in their youth sides. He’s had a solid footballing education in Bremen’s academy and in the Germany youth set-up and at 22, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him.

As a promising free agent, Plogmann could prove to be a smart signing for the long-term.