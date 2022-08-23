Watford looking at Swansea City ace, report reveals

Watford are continuing to monitor Joel Piroe’s situation at Swansea City, claim a report from Planet Swans.

Watford were linked with a move for Piroe, 23, earlier in the summer transfer window.

It seemed like an outlandish link at first, but Planet Swans say that the Hornets are still monitoring Piroe’s situation at Swansea City with the Welsh club having started the season slowly.

Russell Martin’s side find themselves in 20th place of the table and Piroe is yet to get off the mark this season, following his 22-goal haul last time round.

Watford meanwhile sit in 2nd place of the table. But the Hornets could yet lose striker Joao Pedro, who’s being eyed up by Newcastle United, with Emmanuel Dennis having already left and Ismaila Sarr also being linked with a move away.

Piroe then could be the ideal replacement for Pedro should he leave for St James’ Park, and Swansea City may well be open to selling their star striker, with Planet Swans reiterating the fact that the Swans need to sell more players this summer before they can bring new ones in.

A sale of Piroe could give Martin some much-needed funds to bolster his side and avoid a potential relegation battle in the Championship this season.

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that Swansea City would command £20million for Piroe.

Piroe on his way out?

Piroe has seemingly been attracted to a move away from Swansea City throughout the summer, given the fact that he and his agent have shown no interest in renewing his stay.

A Premier League move would of course be the dream but a move to Watford could be the next best thing, and it would get Piroe out of what seems like a pretty desperate situation at Swansea City right now.

He showed last season that he’s a player who can provide at this level and with Watford looking set to be in the market for a striker this month, Piroe could be the answer.

Whether the Hornets will splash £20million on the Dutchman remains to be seen though. It’s a lot of money for a still inexperienced player, but it could yet be money well spent if Rob Edwards can get Piroe to show the form he did last season.