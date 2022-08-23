‘That is the decision’ – Brighton boss Potter comments on van Hecke’s future amid Sunderland links

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter says deciding what is best for youngster Jan Paul van Hecke is a ‘balancing act’.

Van Hecke, 22, has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton this summer, with Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland both tipped to bring in the Dutchman on loan.

Recent reports though have suggested that Sunderland is van Hecke’s most likely destination this summer, should he definitely leave on loan this summer.

There’s an air of uncertainty over van Hecke’s season ahead, and Potter’s recent comments may only add to that uncertainty.

When asked whether it’s best for van Hecke to leave on loan and play regularly in the Championship, or stay at Brighton and play irregularly in the Premier League, Potter told SussexLive:

“That is essentially the balancing act, yes. Ultimately that is the decision we have to make. It is influenced a little bit by the player and the player’s career.

“At the same time we need to go, ‘Okay, what are the chances of him playing regularly with us and taking those steps that we need him to take?’ If he has got a really good option to go and play that is also beneficial for him and to us in the medium-long term, so that is the decision.”

Van Hecke was named Blackburn Rovers’ Player of the Year last season, featuring 31 times in the Championship across the 2021/22 campaign.

And Sunderland are in need of defensive reinforcements after seeing Dan Ballard sustain a fairly significant injury earlier this month.

Whether Brighton will send van Hecke out on loan this summer or not seems to remain unclear.

Despite reports suggesting that Sunderland are closing in on van Hecke and so on, Potter still seems to be deciding what’s best for the defender, and he’ll possibly wait until closer to the transfer deadline to make a definitive decision.

That will give Sunderland boss Alex Neil a bit of a transfer headache – he needs a new centre-back before September 1st, and van Hecke looks to be the perfect player for him, but Neil won’t want to put all his hopes of bringing in van Hecke only for Potter to then change his mind.

Potter mentions a ‘good option’ in the comments above. Brighton will obliviously want van Hecke to play a lot of football and at Sunderland he will – until Ballard returns that might be.

There could yet be a better option for van Hecke out there, but time will tell.

Sunderland return to action v Norwich City this weekend.