Sunderland target travels to England to undergo medical

Sunderland target Jewison Bennette travelled to England yesterday ahead of a move to the Stadium of Light, reports Kevin Jimenez.

Bennette, 18, is a young Costa Rican international who plays for Herediano. He became the youngest ever player to feature for his country’s national side at 17-year-old and so far this season, he already has two goals and one assist in four games.

Bennette has been linked with a move to Sunderland for over a week now and the deal is thought to be worth $1.3million.

Now, Jimenez has revealed the youngster travelled to England yesterday to finalise his move to Sunderland ahead of signing a four-year contract.

Jewison Bennette travels to England today to carry out medical tests with Sunderland, he will sign a 4-year contract with the English club. 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xw0aZDtwPP — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) August 22, 2022

What they need?

Bennette is a huge prospect and the teenager has a lot of potential in the game, certainly making him a player for the future.

A move to England will only help him on his journey to the top and with seven days of the transfer window left, it’ll be a relief to finally get this one over the line.

Sunderland have already added to their attack this summer and it could be argued defensive and midfield reinforcements are more of a priority, but it would’ve been naive of the club to turn down the chance of signing Bennette.

Given his experience on the big stage already for Costa Rica, there’s every chance he may adapt to the expectations at Sunderland quite quickly and become a key player for them in the years to come.

Sunderland will look to continue their good start to life in the Championship this weekend when they host Norwich City in what could be Bennette’s first experience of the Stadium of Light atmosphere.