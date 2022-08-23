Sunderland is PL youngster’s most likely destination this month, report reveals

Sunderland ‘is now seen as the most likely destination’ for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, a report from The Shields Gazette has revealed.

Van Hecke, 22, has recently been linked with a loan move away from parent club Brighton.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers where he featured 31 times in the Championship, leaving as a huge fan favourite and also the club’s Player of the Season.

A return to Ewood Park has been mentioned this summer, but more recent reports have revealed that Sunderland are keen on the youngster after Dan Ballard recently sustained a significant injury.

And now, The Shield Gazette has revealed that the Stadium of Light is van Hecke’s ‘most likely destination’ should he head out on loan this month, which looks highly likely.

Van Hecke showed last season that he’s a defender with all round capabilities – he’s got both ball-playing and athletic qualities which should make him a perfect addition to Alex Neil’s side, who currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table.

A deal in the offing…

There’s a week left of the summer transfer window now. The Shield Gazette say that van Hecke is set to sign a new Brighton contract before heading out on loan, and so time may be of the essence here.

Neil won’t want to leave a potential deal for van Hecke too long as Brighton’s plan might change – we’ve seen in the Championship so far this season, Blackburn for example waiting on a deal for Sepp van den Berg, but then missing out because Liverpool’s plans seemingly changed.

Van Hecke would be a great addition if Sunderland can get the deal over the line, but Sunderland should make sure they have some back-up options in case the deal falls through for whatever reason.