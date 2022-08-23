Stoke City said to be closing in on Brighton man

Stoke City are leading the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke, according to reports.

Clarke, 25, spent last season playing in the Championship with West Brom. The central defender played in 33 second-tier games and he scored once in the league where his performances helped guide West Brom to a 10th place finish. Clarke has an abundance of Championship experience now with 114 appearances for the likes of West Brom, Derby County and Ipswich Town.

Clarke has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough this summer and despite that move looking likely at times, it doesn’t look like a possibility anymore.

The most recent update has revealed that Stoke City are in talks to bring in Clarke, and the deal is reported to be a permanent one.

Smart business…

Clarke has less than one year left on his Seagulls’ contract and he could be set to leave without making an appearance for Graham Potter’s side.

At 25 years old, Clarke is a very experienced defender at this level and he could provide a more solid defensive foundation. The transfer deadline day is in one week meaning time is running out and deals like this one will likely gain clarity sooner rather than later.

Michael O’Neill’s side have started the season with just four points from five games, but it does seem only a matter of time before the Potters hit form this season. with Michael O’Neill having added some solid names to his squad this summer.

That could start this weekend in their clash against Blackburn Rovers. And if this deal is finalised soon, Saturday could be Clarke’s first game involved with his new team.