Sheffield Wednesday man drawing fresh transfer interest from Championship club

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is attracting interest from Bristol City and Turkish pair Besiktas and Antalyaspor, as per The Star.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, has started the season strongly with two goals in three league games from midfield.

The young prospect spent last year featuring inconsistently for the Owls and he made 24 league appearances, scoring once and assisting another. The central midfielder joined Darren Moore’s team from Manchester City where he rose through the academy before heading to Hillsborough.

Dele-Bashiru has been linked with a move to the Championship already this summer with Blackpool showing an interest, but that deal didn’t materialise after the Tangerines had a bid of around £500,000 turned down.

Now though, a new update from The Star has said Turkish Super Lig teams Besiktas and Antalyaspor have growing interest in the young talent, with Bristol City also keeping tabs on the youngster’s situation.

A big career decision awaits?

Besiktas especially are a huge team with one of the biggest backings in football. Joining them could give Dele-Bashiru the chance to play European football, but it remains to be seen just what the German-born midfielder’s preference will be.

Dele-Bashiru is out of contract next summer and given the growing interest, Sheffield Wednesday could have a fight to keep him on their hands.

Currently, Moore’s side are doing well and they remain one of the favourites to earn promotion this season. If Dele-Bashiru maintains this level of performance and plays a key role in a successful Owls side, there’s every chance that he will earn himself a bigger move or a bumper contract in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday will look to maintain their good start to the league campaign this weekend when they face Forest Green Rovers at home.