Sheffield United man emerges on League One club’s transfer radar amid new development

Sheffield United forward Will Osula has emerged as a target for Lincoln City after the Imps suspended Chris Maguire over an alleged breach of FA rules.

Lincoln City confirmed that they had made the decision to suspend Maguire on Monday after being charged with misconduct under FA rules. The alleged breach is of FA Rule E8, which falls under betting rules.

Amid the latest development, it has now been said that the League One side have their sights on a new attacking addition.

The Star has stated that Sheffield United starlet Osula has emerged as a target for Lincoln City in their bid to bolster their attacking ranks.

The Imps are claimed to be among those keen to strike a loan deal for the 19-year-old, with Burton Albion also mentioned as an interested party. Previous reports from the same outlet said the Brewers could be a favoured destination for Osula after Daniel Jebbison’s success at the Pirelli Stadium but it remains to be seen if that is still the case.

A good move for Osula?

The promising striker isn’t quite in contention for a starting role at Bramall Lane just yet.

He’s been in and around the first-team and there’s no doubt he possesses the talent to play senior football for Sheffield United in the years to come. However, while there are other options ahead of him in the pecking order, a loan move to League One could be perfect.

As said before, it proved beneficial for Jebbison, who now looks as though he has a role to play for Heckingbottom.

Osula still has some senior experience to gather, and a spell with Lincoln City could be perfect for his development this season.