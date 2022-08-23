Reporter provides update on Hull City’s pursuit of Arsenal talent M’Hand after recent injury reveal

Hull City have brought in a host of exciting players in the summer window who are already having an effect at the MKM Stadium.

And one more name who looks set to arrive is Arsenal wonderkid Salah Oulad M’Hand.

It has been reported as a loan-to-permanent deal and a fee is said to have been struck with the Gunners.

However, it’s been revealed that M’Hand has picked up an injury in a recent U18 Premier League draw against Fulham.

News of this has obviously concerned Hull City fans on social media and caused a degree of alarm.

It’s alarm that HullLive reporter Barry Cooper has put to rest with the following reply to one fan’s concerns.

Salah is injured but won’t have any impact on the deal. It’s done and the club are supporting him through it. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) August 22, 2022

Welcome news for Hull City fans…

News that injury hasn’t robbed Hull City of the highly-rated Arsenal teen midfielder will go down well at the East Yorkshire club.

He is a talent that has already started to shine in the ranks at the London club – he has five goals and two assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances.

Hull City are in the midst of an injury crisis at the moment and news that a deal for the talented M’Hand is still live will bring at least a little joy.

And it is encouraging that Hull City are set to stand by the Dutch youth international and support him through his injury.

Aside from a footballing lesson in a 5-2 defeat to West Brom, Hull City gave looked good this season so far.

When we can expect to see the deal for M’Hand go through remains to be seen, but at least fans can still expect to see the move go through despite his recent injury.